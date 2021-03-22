3 ways to save money on spring cleaning costs

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

You can reduce the costs by being a savvy shopper, using a rewards credit card and repurposing supplies. Here are three tips that can make your cleaning this spring more affordable.

And yet, while it's relaxing to make my home well-organized and dust-free, it's all-too easy to get carried away buying cleaning and organization supplies. Spring cleaning bills can add up, especially if you plan to tackle big projects like reorganizing your closet or storage room. Top-of-the-line shelving systems can cost upwards of $500 at retailers like The Container Store.

Spring just began, and with it comes one of my favorite times of the year: spring cleaning. There’s something special about doing a deep clean, sifting through old items and purging things that are no longer needed.

Be a savvy shopper

Spring cleaning requires you to purchase some supplies that can help tidy up your home. Before you hit the stores, look for coupons and offers that can save you money. Check for any print coupons that you can cut out and use at the register, as well as digital coupons. Also pay attention to any sales in-store, such as discounts on specific brands of cleaning products.

Another way to save is by using apps like Ibotta that let you activate offers on your phone or desktop before shopping at participating merchants, then watch your cash back add up. Ibotta works with hundreds of retailers ranging from Target and Costco to Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot. You may be able to activate offers for cleaning supplies, storage and more.

Learn how to maximize savings with Ibotta and check out these alternative browser extensions.

Use a rewards credit card

How you pay for cleaning supplies can determine whether you save money or not. Paying with cash likely won’t reap you any rewards, unless a merchant offers a discount for cash purchases.

Otherwise, using a rewards credit card will be your best bet. Rewards cards offer cash back, points or miles that you can later use to offset your bill or purchase cleaning and organization supplies.

When it comes to earning rewards on cleaning and organization supplies, there aren’t any cards specifically designed for those purchases. However, a simple cash-back card, like the Citi® Double Cash Card, is a great choice with 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill.

If you have a favorite retailer, you can check if they have a credit card. For instance, if you plan on doing all your shopping at Target, the Target RedCard™ offers a fantastic 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com.

Check out the best rewards credit cards for online shopping, cash back, travel and more.

Repurpose supplies

You likely have some cleaning supplies around your home that can allow you to do most, or all, of your spring cleaning without spending a penny. Check your supplies before heading to the store to avoid duplicate purchases.

And if you’re tackling a large-scale organization project that requires storage containers, cabinet dividers and other tools, look around your home for any unused items. You may find spare containers or ones that you can declutter and reuse.

Still need to buy new supplies? Try using one of these best home improvement cards.