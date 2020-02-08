Here's how to save money on Valentine's Day with your credit card

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and this is the weekend to sort out your plans. Treating your significant other to a new piece of jewelry or a special meal can come at a high cost, but if you use the right credit card, it's easy to save some money. More than half (55%) of Americans plan on celebrating Valentine's Day and expect to spend an average $196.31 on various gifts, cards, candy and flowers for their significant other, family, friends, pets and more. That's a 21% increase from 2019, according to the annual survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. Below, CNBC Select reviews several ways a credit card can help you save money on Valentine's Day expenses.

Redeem credit card rewards

Use annual dining and travel statement credits

Some credit cards offer annual statement credits for travel or dining purchases that can add up to big savings. Here are some of our favorite offers: Chase Sapphire Reserve® : Up to $300 annual credit for travel expenses, such as airfare, hotels, parking and tolls

Up to $100 annual airline fee credit for incidentals, such as seat upgrades and in-flight food and drinks, after one-time activation; up to $120 annual dining credit ($10 a month) at select restaurants, such as The Cheesecake Factory and Shake Shack

Up to $100 annual airline fee credit for incidentals, such as seat upgrades and in-flight food and drinks, after one-time activation; up to $120 annual dining credit ($10 a month) at select restaurants, such as The Cheesecake Factory and Shake Shack Citi Prestige® Card: Up to $250 annual credit for travel expenses, including airlines, hotels and car rental agencies To take advantage of these credits, simply charge eligible purchases to your card and expect to receive the credit on your account within a few weeks (though it often comes sooner).

Search for exclusive shopping discounts

Many credit cards offer exclusive shopping discounts on eligible spending that typically give you either a percentage or set dollar amount of cash back, credited to your account. Offers may provide a credit for spending a certain amount at a restaurant or bonus rewards at select retailers. If you play your cards right, you can rack up various shopping and dining discounts you can take advantage of this Valentine's Day. Just keep in mind that you must activate the offers before making a purchase. Offers vary based on location and are usually only available for a certain period of time. There are typically minimum spending requirements and maximum earning benefits. Card issuers that provide these offers include American Express, Chase and Bank of America.

Take advantage of special financing offers

If you plan on making a big purchase for Valentine's Day that you can't afford to pay off right away, it may be in your best interest to charge it on a 0% APR card. Credit cards with intro 0% APR periods can offer no interest for over a year, which helps you pay off a balance without incurring interest charges. Before opening a 0% APR card and making a large purchase, make sure you have a repayment plan in place and that the purchase isn't outside of your budget. You should aim to pay off your balance in full before the intro 0% APR period ends. Here are some intro 0% APR cards, which also have no annual fee and offer rewards.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card

Welcome bonus $150 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 16.49% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a $5 minimum. After, 5% ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months

Regular APR 13.49% to 23.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR 15.49% to 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

