Kin Insurance offers coverage in states prone to natural disasters — is it right for you?

Home insurance is an investment that you hope you never have to use but when you do, you're glad you had coverage in the first place. That's because it prevents you from paying out of pocket for unexpected damages to your home, related structures and belongings. Below, we provide a review of homeowners insurance provider Kin, including its coverage offerings, discounts and any other features you need to know about.

Kin homeowners insurance review

Overview

Kin is an insurance company founded in 2016 that's carved a niche for itself as providing homeowners insurance in states where coverage is difficult to obtain because of the higher likelihood of natural disasters. While Kin prides itself on the ethos of providing affordable homeowners insurance, it doesn't actually disclose any of its pricing on the website, so the best way for potential customers to gauge the pricing would be to apply for a personalized quote. Kin's website claims that its customers report saving an average of $730 per year after switching to Kin from another insurance provider. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a measure of customer experience and loyalty to a particular brand. It's scored using a range between -100 and +100 with ratings closer to +100 being the most desirable ratings. According to Kin, the average Net Promoter Score within the home insurance industry is just 42, but the company's score sits way above average at 81. This indicates that customers enjoy the brand and service. Upon first glance, Kin offers home insurance, vacation home insurance, condo insurance and mobile home insurance, as well as flood insurance and insurance for landlords who rent out long-term or short-term properties.

Discounts

Kin offers a number of discounts, but some of them are only available in certain locations or for certain types of homes. Homeowners in Florida Having fire, water and security devices installed in the home

Installing features for wind mitigation, since wind damage is very common

Responsible Repair discounts are available to those who agree not to sign an "assignment of benefits" form, which gives claims rights to a third party (like a restoration company that may ask to deal directly with the insurance company without your involvement)

Claims-free discounts are fairly standard in the industry and can occur as a result of you not filing any claims over a certain period of time

Managing your policy online

Living in what Kin considers a secured community (such as a gated community) Homeowners in California Having ember-resistant venting, which prevents embers and flames from entering a home when there's a wildfire

Having an annual brush removal contract

Defensible space compliant (having adequate space between your home's structure and surrounding areas)

Having a LEED-certified home

Installing Smart home safety and security devices

Being part of a homeowners association

You're a new homebuyer

Being claims-free

Having an accredited builder Owners of mobile homes Having fire, water and security devices installed

Being a mature homeowner

Being claims-free

Managing your policy online

Having the mobile home be located in a community Having discounts specific to your geography and living situation can be appealing, but other insurers offer a more expansive array of universal discounts.

Other insurance offered

Kin offers six types of insurance coverage: Vacation home insurance, home insurance, condo insurance, mobile home insurance, flood insurance and landlord insurance. Unlike Kin, however, other insurers also offer auto insurance, RV insurance, renters insurance, life insurance and even motorcycle insurance. So if you're hoping to bundle together the insurance for your home and car, you'll have to look for another provider.

How it compares

Kin is currently only available in seven states so if you don't live in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina or Virginia, you won't be eligible for this insurance. Other insurers, like Cincinnati Insurance, offer more expansive coverage. Cincinnati Insurance offers coverage in all states except for Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

As we mentioned before, Kin does offer some policy discounts for specific geographic locations and living situations. But other insurers offer a wider array of discounts for policyholders regardless of their location. Farmers Insurance, for instance, advertises an impressive 22 discounts.

Bottom line

If you live in one of the seven states where Kin offers coverage, the best way to gauge how much you'll pay for homeowners insurance is to get a personalized quote. Kin claims to have high levels of customer satisfaction and, with major insurers pulling out of states where Kin operates, this newer player may be worth a look if you're scrambling for a policy.

