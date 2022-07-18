A new study shows 58% of adults who don't work with a financial planner feel anxious about their finances

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Navigating your personal finances is something that's easier said than done, especially when you're trying to work toward multiple financial goals simultaneously, such as building up an emergency fund while paying down debt. For that reason, it can often times be helpful to get a second opinion and seek some guidance on your next steps from a financial professional. According to Northwestern Mutual's 2022 Planning & Progress Study, 58% of the respondents who said they do not work with a financial advisor reported feeling somewhat or very anxious about their finances. The survey polled Americans ages 18 and up between Feb. 8–17, 2022, and also found that 66% of millennials and Gen Zers — as well as 54% of all adults in the U.S. over 18 — felt the same way. With that in mind, Select takes a closer look at the potential perks of speaking to a financial planner and when it's time to start having those conversations.

How can a financial planner help you?

When is the right time to speak to a financial planner?

If you're in need of a new perspective on your finances, it could be a good time to seek help from a financial planner. It's also possible to benefit from having just a one-off consultation, so an ongoing long-term relationship may not be necessary for everyone, depending on your needs. While budgeting apps such as Mint and Personal Capital can also help provide a bird's eye view of your finances, if you need help determining which next steps make the most sense for you, that's where a financial planner can step in.

If a triggering event such as a marriage, death or divorce occurs, that's usually a good time to speak to a financial planner about how to best manage these changes to your current finances. Another good time to set up a call with a financial planner is if you're nearing retirement, as it could be helpful to check in with a professional and make a plan for how you're going to make the money you've accumulated throughout your working life last the rest of your days. Doing so can make it feel as if a weight has been lifted off your shoulders since you won't have to figure it all out on your own and can rest assured knowing you're making the best financially feasible decisions for you and your loved ones. A financial planner can also help you to better analyze your lifestyle expenses and savings so you can decide on a safe amount of money to withdraw each year. They can also spot any holes in your retirement plan that you might have overlooked, which might help to restore some peace of mind and ease some anxiety. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

