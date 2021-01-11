Should you use your stimulus check to pay down debt or build an emergency fund?

Nearly two-thirds of Americans have already received the government's second round of stimulus checks as part of the latest $900 billion Covid relief bill. The payments — up to $600 per individual or $1,200 per married couple and an additional $600 per child under 17 — help cash-strapped Americans get by during these uncertain times. But the money is also helping people meet other financial goals. According to a New York Federal Reserve poll, a majority plan to use this second windfall of cash to pay down debt or save. If you can meet your basic needs, using the money to lower debt or build a savings is a smart financial move but it can be hard to decide which one to choose. Here's how to know if you should put your stimulus money into savings or use it for debt payoff.

Put your stimulus money into savings to build an emergency fund

Before you decide anything, double-check your cash reserves. Evaluate whether you have enough saved up for an emergency fund. "If you do not already have emergency savings or don't feel confident about the amount of money you have saved, it makes sense to put your stimulus money to bulk up your emergency savings," Bola Sokunbi, a certified financial education instructor and author of "Clever Girl Finance," tells CNBC Select. Financial experts generally suggest setting aside three to six months' worth of your living expenses in an emergency fund, but with the global pandemic putting tens of millions of Americans out of work, save what you can right now. Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach® and author of Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom, recommends saving in a cyclical manner if your income right now is inconsistent or you are seeing a dip in earnings. This means that your savings ebbs and flows with your income stream. So, if you are making half this month than you were last month, save 50% less than what you would.

Use your stimulus money to pay down high-interest debt

Bottom line

Use the second stimulus payment to start or increase your emergency fund if you can cover your basic expenses, such as food, housing and transportation as needed. Go with a high-yield savings account to earn better-than-average interest. For those who already have a safety net to fall back on, use this windfall of cash to pay down high-interest credit card debt that costs you with each day that interest accrues.

