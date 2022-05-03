Sable Secured Card: No credit history or credit check required, plus earn cash back

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Sable Secured Card review

Sable Secured Card Learn More On Sable's secure site Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash back on purchases made with Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, Uber Eats and Whole Foods, as well as 1% everywhere else

Welcome bonus Sable will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 10.49% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2%

Credit needed New / Rebuilding See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus

No annual fee

Graduate to a traditional credit card in as little as four months after opening account

Benefits like cell phone protection, rental car insurance, extended warranty coverage, guaranteed zero liability, satisfaction guarantee, plus price and purchase protection Cons 2% cash back is limited to purchases made with Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, Uber Eats and Whole Foods

Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses Learn More View More

Welcome bonus

As a welcome bonus, Sable Secured Card members will get a dollar-for-dollar rewards match at the end of their first year of card membership, which automatically doubles their cash-back earnings. So if you earned $300 of cash back in the first year, Sable will double that, leaving you with $600 in cash back.

Rewards

Sable Secured Card members earn unlimited 2% cash back on purchases made with Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, Uber Eats and Whole Foods, as well as 1% everywhere else.

Benefits

Beyond the cash-back rewards and annual match, Sable offers benefits when you use your card that you would traditionally find with an unsecured credit card. These include cell phone protection in the event of theft or damage (including a cracked screen), rental car insurance, extended warranty coverage on products purchased with the card, guaranteed zero liability on unauthorized purchases, satisfaction guarantee on most purchases that you don't want within 60 days of buying them, plus price and purchase protection. According to Sable's website, secured cardholders can graduate to a traditional credit card 3X faster than with other secured cards, or in as little as four months after opening their account (though this is not guaranteed). Upgrading to unsecured credit requires paying your credit card bill on time every month, making over 15 purchases a month (including at least one over $250), maintaining a $500-plus credit limit for the last four months and receiving a minimum of $500 monthly via direct deposit into your Sable Bank Account in the last four months. Sable reports to the credit bureaus monthly so you can see your credit score effectively increase when you exhibit responsible behavior.

Rates and fees

The Sable Secured Card has no annual fee nor late payment penalty fee. There is a 2% foreign transaction fee on purchases made outside the U.S. Like with most secured credit cards, new Sable cardholders will have to pay a security deposit upfront, which becomes their credit limit. For instance, paying a $1,000 security deposit would mean that your credit limit is $1,000. There is no minimum deposit required and you can deposit up to a maximum of $10,000. These secured funds are returned once you either reduce your credit limit (the amount returned equals how much you reduced credit limit by), get upgraded to an unsecured credit card or close your account with Sable. In order to take out the Sable Secured Card, you have to have a Sable Bank Account to fund the deposit, but the good news is that the Sable Debit Card offers 1% cash back on the same services as the credit card. The Sable Secured Card charges a 10.49% variable APR, which is considerably low compared to other credit cards, though we recommend always paying your bill on time and in full to avoid interest and late-payment fees altogether. This is even more important with secured credit cards since carrying a balance eats away at your credit limit, or the deposit you put down initially. You'd essentially be paying interest on a loan you gave yourself to take out the card in the first place.

Bottom line

The Sable Secured Card makes most sense for those lacking a credit history or needing to rebuild damaged credit. Sable gives cardholders the ability to build credit while also earning cash back. An alternative option would be the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, which has no annual fee and offers 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%. Plus, you can earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases automatically. Discover's rewards are similar to Sable's in that new card members in their first year only will have their cash-back earnings automatically matched. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.