The new SoFi Checking and Savings offers 1% APY, a $100 bonus and no fees

Account holders who set up direct deposit can earn 1% annual percentage yield (APY) on up to $50,000 in balances (after, 0.05%) — a rate that is over 30X the national average interest rate on balances. With many high-yield savings accounts still hovering around 0.5%, this is a standout feature.

The new SoFi Checking and Savings offers new account holders a one-time $100 bonus after they receive a direct deposit into their account. Having your paycheck go directly into your bank account is a no-brainer, especially since you'll earn interest on that money, plus a cash bonus.

SoFi Checking and Savings is currently offering 1% APY on balances up to $50,000. That's double what most of the best high-yield savings accounts are currently offering. If you want to earn significantly more yield on any idle cash, this account is strongly worth considering. Just remember that you'll have to have direct deposit in place to earn this interest rate.

SoFi doesn't charge account, overdraft, minimum balance or monthly fees and you can get automatic 2-day early paychecks so payday comes a little sooner. There are no limits on transfers between your checking and savings accounts.

SoFi Checking and Savings members also have fee-free ATM access through the Allpoint® Network, which has over 55,000 locations across the country. And when paying with their SoFi debit card at checkout, users can take advantage and get up to 15% cash back at local establishments. It's unclear how available and frequent these cash-back deals will be, but it's definitely a nice-to-have.

There are also special features offered by this SoFi account, such as Vaults and Roundups, to help you better budget and organize your goals. If you enable these two automatic savings features, each purchase on your SoFi debit card will be rounded up to the next whole dollar. For example, if you buy a coffee for $2.75, it'll automatically round the charge up to $3 — that extra 25 cents will automatically be transferred from your spending account to one of your chosen saving account "Vaults."

Existing SoFi Money® members should take note that they've been invited to upgrade from their cash management account to SoFi Checking and Savings either via email or through the SoFi app. However, users who were grandfathered in from the old SoFi Money account that offered ATM-fee reimbursements may want to consider that they would lose this feature if they did upgrade.