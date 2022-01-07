If you can’t retire early, you still might be able to take a career break: Here’s what you should know

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The pandemic forced many to reevaluate the role of work in their life, whether it was women who found themselves juggling childcare duties and a remote job or low-wage and essential employees who had to work in-person during the height of the pandemic. Many found themselves struggling with burnout and some questioned the conventional wisdom that people have to work for 50 years before retiring. If you've found yourself fantasizing about taking time off to write a novel or complete a cross-country road trip, taking a career break might be a possibility. While retiring well before you're able to collect full Social Security and Medicare benefits might not be financially feasible for you, a career break or a sabbatical could be a better option. Select spoke with Barbara Ginty, CFP® and host of the Future Rich podcast, and Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez, host of the Money Confidential podcast about what people should know before quitting their job and taking a career break.

How much will you need to save?

What other factors should you consider?

Beyond understanding how much money you'll need to save, you'll also need a plan for paying off your mortgage or your monthly rent. If you're planning to travel during your career break, you may need to cover your housing costs while you're away, says Ginty. For example, if you have a mortgage, you may rent out your home out. If you're renting, you might consider subletting. You'll also want to consider other essential expenses such as health insurance. If you're currently receiving health insurance through your employer, you might opt for a new plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicaid or choose to extend your coverage through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, also known as COBRA. COBRA is available to employees of businesses with 20 or more employees. Through COBRA, individuals who have voluntarily or involuntarily left their job or have had their hours reduced, can extend their group health insurance coverage for 18 or 36 months. However, COBRA typically comes with a steep cost — while your employer likely paid a portion of your coverage before, with COBRA, you'll have to pay the entire insurance premium and (typically) a 2% administration fee. Depending on your income or living expenses during your career break, you may also be eligible for subsidized health insurance coverage through the ACA.

Bottom line

Before you quit your job to pursue your passion project or take a well needed break, you'll need to make sure your finances are in order by determining how much you'll need to save and what hidden expenses you'll need to cover during your career break. You should also have an idea of what you plan on doing after your career break, says Ginty. Will your employer allow you to return to your job? What happens if the labor market takes a downturn and you're unemployed for a longer period of time? Planning for a career break requires you to consider what could happen in the worst-case scenario and to financially prepare for it. By saving for your career break, building up an emergency fund and figuring out how you'll cover your housing and healthcare costs, you may be able to prepare for that worst-case scenario. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

