Here's what to do with that extra paycheck in a three-paycheck month
That bonus paycheck can be a lifeboat in today's high-rate environment.
If you're paid biweekly through your employer, you're likely already aware that two months every year you receive three paychecks instead of two.
That's because getting paid every two weeks equates to 26 pay periods in a year (52 weeks divided by 2), leaving two of the 12 months as "three-paycheck months" (since 12 months x 2 paychecks only equals 24 paychecks total).
Since you're likely used to (and probably budgeting for) getting two paychecks per month, that extra third can feel like a nice bonus. Below, CNBC Select offers some advice on how you can put this money to good use.
Save, save, save
High interest rates may be bad news for first-time homebuyers and anyone looking to finance a car, but they should put a smile on the face of savers. Take advantage of the high APYs offered by banks and put that extra paycheck in a high-yield savings account or a CD.
The Western Alliance Bank Savings Account tops our list of the best high-yield savings for earning a high APY and with no cap. Plus, the account requires just a $1 minimum deposit to open an account and charges no monthly fees.
CDs right now are offering rates competitive with the best high-yield savings accounts, and they can be a smart option if you're able to leave your funds untouched until the CD term length is up. And, unlike a high-yield savings account's rate, the APY you lock in when you invest in a CD usually doesn't fluctuate, meaning you can enjoy today's high APYs even if rates fall in the future.
Bread Savings™ (formerly Comenity Direct) is currently offering one of the highest CD APYs on its one-year CD. A one-year CD makes for an ideal place to save for a near-term financial goal like a down payment on a home or a wedding.
Pay off debt charging you a high interest rate
High interest rates make servicing debt with variable rates — like credit card debt — an even bigger burden on your bank account. Most credit card issuers compound interest daily, which means that if you carry a balance on your account, you owe more in interest with each passing day. One way to stop interest payments from increasing is to shift that debt to a balance transfer credit card.
The way balance transfer cards work is that once you transfer your balance from another credit card, you are then given a 0% APR introductory period of up to 21 months on that balance (intro periods differ between cards). During that time, you can focus on paying down your debt without facing the financial headwinds of accruing interest. To make the most from a balance transfer, you'll want a plan of how you'll pay off the balance completely before the intro period is up and interest then gets charged again.
These credit cards below currently offer cardholders up to 21 months — nearly two years — to pay off their debt interest-free:
Treat yourself
You should be able to accurately predict which two months of the year you'll receive a third paycheck. Here's your cheat sheet:
- If your first paycheck of 2023 was Friday, Jan. 6: Your three-paycheck months are March and September
- If your first paycheck of 2023 was Friday, Jan. 13: Your three-paycheck months are June and December
- If your first paycheck of 2024 is Friday, Jan. 5: Your three-paycheck months are March and August
- If your first paycheck of 2024 is Friday, Jan. 12: Your three-paycheck months are May and November
Knowing when you'll get some extra cash can help you also plan ahead for something to look forward to. For example, if you know you get three paychecks in June, maybe that third can be used for summer travel. Three paychecks in September can help with paying for back-to-school for the kids (or yourself), and getting some extra income around the holidays is always a welcome relief.
Bottom line
Now that you know when you'll have a three-paycheck month and how much that third paycheck will be, it's time to start planning what you'll do with it: save, pay off debt or treat yourself. Like with any additional income, make sure you use this cash in a way that stays true to your goals — even (or especially) when that means indulging in the occasional splurge.
