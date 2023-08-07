Here's what to do with that extra paycheck in a three-paycheck month

If you're paid biweekly through your employer, you're likely already aware that two months every year you receive three paychecks instead of two. That's because getting paid every two weeks equates to 26 pay periods in a year (52 weeks divided by 2), leaving two of the 12 months as "three-paycheck months" (since 12 months x 2 paychecks only equals 24 paychecks total). Since you're likely used to (and probably budgeting for) getting two paychecks per month, that extra third can feel like a nice bonus. Below, CNBC Select offers some advice on how you can put this money to good use.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Save, save, save

Western Alliance Bank Savings Account Learn More Western Alliance Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.20% APY

Minimum balance $1 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transactions each month

Excessive transactions fee The bank may charge fees for non-sufficient funds

Overdraft fee No overdraft fee

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

CDs right now are offering rates competitive with the best high-yield savings accounts, and they can be a smart option if you're able to leave your funds untouched until the CD term length is up. And, unlike a high-yield savings account's rate, the APY you lock in when you invest in a CD usually doesn't fluctuate, meaning you can enjoy today's high APYs even if rates fall in the future. Bread Savings™ (formerly Comenity Direct) is currently offering one of the highest CD APYs on its one-year CD. A one-year CD makes for an ideal place to save for a near-term financial goal like a down payment on a home or a wedding.

Bread Savings™ (formerly Comenity Direct) CDs Learn More Bread Savings™ (formerly Comenity Direct) is a product of Comenity Capital Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.35% to 5.35% APY

Terms From 1 year to 5 years

Minimum balance $1,500 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee Early withdrawal penalty applies. For terms shorter than 1 year, the penalty is 90 days simple interest. For terms 12 months to 3 years, the penalty is 180 days simple interest. For terms 4 years and up, the penalty is 365 days simple interest. Terms apply.

Pay off debt charging you a high interest rate

High interest rates make servicing debt with variable rates — like credit card debt — an even bigger burden on your bank account. Most credit card issuers compound interest daily, which means that if you carry a balance on your account, you owe more in interest with each passing day. One way to stop interest payments from increasing is to shift that debt to a balance transfer credit card. The way balance transfer cards work is that once you transfer your balance from another credit card, you are then given a 0% APR introductory period of up to 21 months on that balance (intro periods differ between cards). During that time, you can focus on paying down your debt without facing the financial headwinds of accruing interest. To make the most from a balance transfer, you'll want a plan of how you'll pay off the balance completely before the intro period is up and interest then gets charged again. These credit cards below currently offer cardholders up to 21 months — nearly two years — to pay off their debt interest-free:

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.24%, 24.74%, 29.99% variable APR thereafter.

Regular APR 18.24%, 24.74%, 29.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Balance transfers fee of 5%, min $5.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Treat yourself

You should be able to accurately predict which two months of the year you'll receive a third paycheck. Here's your cheat sheet: If your first paycheck of 2023 was Friday, Jan. 6: Your three-paycheck months are March and September

If your first paycheck of 2023 was Friday, Jan. 13: Your three-paycheck months are June and December

If your first paycheck of 2024 is Friday, Jan. 5: Your three-paycheck months are March and August

If your first paycheck of 2024 is Friday, Jan. 12: Your three-paycheck months are May and November Knowing when you'll get some extra cash can help you also plan ahead for something to look forward to. For example, if you know you get three paychecks in June, maybe that third can be used for summer travel. Three paychecks in September can help with paying for back-to-school for the kids (or yourself), and getting some extra income around the holidays is always a welcome relief.

Bottom line

Now that you know when you'll have a three-paycheck month and how much that third paycheck will be, it's time to start planning what you'll do with it: save, pay off debt or treat yourself. Like with any additional income, make sure you use this cash in a way that stays true to your goals — even (or especially) when that means indulging in the occasional splurge. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.