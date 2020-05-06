What credit cards does Costco accept?

The Discover offers on this page are no longer available via CNBC. As a result, Discover offers described on this page may be out of date.

Many Americans continue to wait on long lines outside Costco, hoping to find toilet paper and buy food in bulk as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

When you go to Costco, you probably expect to see "out of stock" and "limited quantity" signs, but you may be caught off guard from a different issue that's not related to supply — your credit card may not be accepted at checkout.

Costco limits which type of credit cards you can pay with to only Visa-backed cards. Originally, Costco shoppers were restricted to Amex-issued cards, but that changed in 2016 when Visa became the exclusive credit card network of Costco.

This may cause issues at checkout if your preferred form of payment is a credit card that happens to be backed by a different network.

Below, we'll review what credit cards are accepted at Costco warehouses and how that compares to what's allowed at Costco.com and on the Costco app.