Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The best cash back credit cards
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

What credit cards does Costco accept?

If you're thinking of becoming a Costco member, know that its warehouses only accept credit cards issued by Visa at checkout. Costco.com and the Costco app accept cards from other issuers.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

The Discover offers on this page are no longer available via CNBC. As a result, Discover offers described on this page may be out of date.

Many Americans continue to wait on long lines outside Costco, hoping to find toilet paper and buy food in bulk as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

When you go to Costco, you probably expect to see "out of stock" and "limited quantity" signs, but you may be caught off guard from a different issue that's not related to supply — your credit card may not be accepted at checkout.

Costco limits which type of credit cards you can pay with to only Visa-backed cards. Originally, Costco shoppers were restricted to Amex-issued cards, but that changed in 2016 when Visa became the exclusive credit card network of Costco.

This may cause issues at checkout if your preferred form of payment is a credit card that happens to be backed by a different network.

Below, we'll review what credit cards are accepted at Costco warehouses and how that compares to what's allowed at Costco.com and on the Costco app.

Credit cards accepted at Costco

When you shop at Costco, you can use the warehouse club's co-branded card, the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, as well as any other credit card backed by the Visa network.

Here are some cards that can be used at Costco warehouses:

At checkout, you have the option to swipe or insert your card, as well as use contactless payment methods, such as tap-to-go and mobile wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay).

Credit cards not accepted at Costco

Since Costco has a contract with Visa, shoppers can't use credit cards backed by the other three main networks, American Express, Mastercard or Discover, at Costco warehouses. However, you're able to pay with Mastercard and Discover cards for purchases made at Costco.com and the Costco app.

Here are some cards that can be used online or via the Costco app:

Don't miss:

Information about the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card, Chase Freedom®, Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card, Discover it® chrome, Discover it® Cash Back has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best welcome bonus for excellent credit
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
60,000 bonus points
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 5x on gas at the pump and 3x at supermarkets
PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card
$100 statement credit
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best no annual fee cash back card
Citi® Double Cash Card
Up to 2% Cash Back
PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 1.5% cash back with no annual fee
PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card
$100 statement credit
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards