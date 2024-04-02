When married filing separately is the right choice

Who can use the "married filing jointly" status?

Any couple in a legally-recognized marriage can file a joint return. This also applies if you and your partner qualify for a common-law marriage and live in one of the states where it's recognized. Currently, that includes Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and the District of Columbia. Note that if you qualify for a common-law marriage in one of these states and later move, the federal government will still consider you married for tax purposes. Couples who live apart but aren't separated legally can file jointly too. Finally, if your spouse died during the tax year you can still choose to file jointly.

Who can use the "married filing separately" status?

Any legally married couple can opt to file their tax returns separately. The "married filing separately" status doesn't come with any tax penalties in the true sense of the word — but you might miss out on certain tax breaks and end up with higher taxes. Still, don't assume filing jointly is always the best option. Carefully consider how either status will affect your tax situation and do the math before you choose.

What are the benefits of filing jointly?

Filing jointly can help married couples save money on their taxes in the following ways: Lower tax rates If you look at the tax brackets for tax year 2023, you'll see that couples filing jointly get taxed 10% on the first $22,000 of their taxable income — compared to $11,000 for single filers and married couples filing separately. The same trend applies to higher income brackets. Let's say you earned $60,000 in taxable income in 2023, and your spouse — $20,000. If you filed your taxes jointly on the $80,000 you made, your tax rates would be: 10% on the first $22,000

12% on the remaining $58,000 On the other hand, if you filed separately, each of you would owe taxes based on the following rates: You would owe 10% on the first $11,000, 12% on the next $33,724 and 22% on the remaining $15,275

Your spouse would owe 10% on the first $11,000 and 12% on the remaining $9,000 As you can see, in this situation, filing separately would push you into a higher tax bracket. Higher standard deduction Married couples who file jointly also get the highest standard deduction (or how much money you deduct from your taxable income without itemizing). The IRS set the following amounts for the standard deduction for 2023 tax returns: $27,700 – married filing jointly or qualifying surviving spouse

$20,800 – head of household

$13,850 – single or married filing separately Tax credits Finally, filing your tax return jointly makes it easier to qualify for various tax credits. These include: The Earned Income Tax Credit, designed for workers with low to moderate income

The Child and Dependent Care Credit, which helps offset qualifying costs if you hire another person to take care of your child (or dependent) so that you and your spouse can work

Adoption credit, which can help you get reimbursement for qualifying expenses associated with legal adoption of a child

The American Opportunity Tax Credit and Lifetime Learning Credit, which you can claim if you, your spouse or child attend college and have qualifying education expenses.

When it might be best to file separately

For some couples, filing separately will lead to a lower tax bill. According to TurboTax, filing separately may make sense in the following circumstances: You or your spouse had medical bills If you racked up considerable out-of-pocket medical expenses, filing separately could make deducting these costs easier. That's because you can only start deducting medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI). If filing separately results in a lower AGI for you, it could save you money in taxes. For example, if your AGI is $60,000 and you're filing separately, the first $4,500 of your medical expenses can't be deducted. But if you file jointly with a combined AGI of $120,000, you can only start deducting medical expenses when they reach $9,000 (7.5% out of $120,000). You have student loan payments Some income-based student loan repayment plans base your payments on your AGI. If filing separately gives you a lower AGI, it means you have to pay less toward your student debt, which might make sense for you financially as a couple. You keep your finances separate You can have your own reasons to want to stay away from your spouse's tax matters. For instance, if your spouse has a hefty tax debt, you may want to file separately so that the IRS doesn't take that money out of your refund. Or, if you've experienced financial infidelity in your marriage, you might be extra cautious about having any joint tax liability. Finally, filing separately may be a wise choice if you're getting a divorce, because it allows you to gain full control over your tax return and avoid responsibility for your soon-to-be-former spouse's tax obligations.

Compare offers to find the best savings account

How to file your taxes separately

To file separately, you and your spouse need to file two separate tax returns. Keep in mind that you'll have to follow some rules when going that route. First, you both will either have to itemize or claim the standard deduction — meaning one spouse can't take the standard deduction if the other one is itemizing. Second, if you are itemizing, you'll have to decide who's getting which deduction. You can complete paper returns and mail them to the IRS, use tax software or work with a tax professional. If you're working with an expert, they can help you figure out whether filing jointly or separately is in your best interest. If you're filing yourself, do the math and compare. Ideally, you want to run both scenarios and see which one saves you the most money. If you're using tax software, you can file yourself and still ask for professional advice. For instance, TurboTax LiveAssisted lets you do your taxes with on-demand help from a tax expert. The tier also includes an expert final review of your return — free of charge.

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - click "Learn More" for details

Free version TurboTax Free Edition. ~37% of taxpayers qualify. Form 1040 + limited credits only.

Mobile app Yes

Live support Available with some pricing and filing options Click here for TurboTax offer details and disclosures. Terms apply.

H&R Block also allows you to connect with a tax pro as you file if you choose a paid tier. A review from a tax professional is also available but as an add-on you'll need to pay for it.

H&R Block Learn More On H&R Block's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected (Free Online, Deluxe, Premium, or Self-Employed) - click "Learn More" for details

Free version Yes (for simple returns only)

Mobile app Yes

Live support Available with some pricing and filing options Terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

If you're married, filing jointly will usually save you money — but that's not a guarantee. In some situations, filing separately is a much wiser choice. It's a good idea to run the numbers for both options so that you're sure you're reducing your tax responsibility as much as possible (and maximizing your refund). If you have doubts, it might be best to work with a tax pro.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every tax guide is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of tax software products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.