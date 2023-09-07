World of Hyatt Business Credit Card offers up to 75K-point welcome bonus, extends adaptive accelerator benefit

For business owners who frequently stay at Hyatt properties, Chase has new and updated promotions on its World of Hyatt Business Credit Card. From now to Oct. 18, 2023, new cardholders can earn a welcome bonus offer of up to 75,000 World of Hyatt bonus points. And those who already have the small business credit card can take advantage of an extension of its adaptive accelerator benefit through the end of 2024, which means one more year of earning 2X bonus points in your top three spending categories each quarter with no cap. Below, CNBC Select highlights how to earn the up to 75,000-point bonus, plus what you can do with those points and other benefits that come with having the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card.

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card Learn More Rewards 9X total points at Hyatt: 4X points when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X base points as a World of Hyatt member. You can also earn 2X points in your top three spend categories each quarter through 12/31/24, then your top two categories each quarter, 2X points on fitness club and gym memberships, and 1X point on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus 60,000 Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Additionally, earn 15K Bonus Points after you spend $12,000 in the first 6 months.

Annual fee $199

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

World of Hyatt Business Card welcome bonus

Through Oct. 18, 2023, new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card users can earn an elevated welcome bonus offer of up to 75,000 World of Hyatt bonus points: Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 within the first three months from account opening

Earn an additional 15,000 bonus points after spending $12,000 in the first six months from account opening The 60,000-point bonus and spending requirements remain unchanged from the previous offer. But the new incentive here is the additional 15,000 points you earn for reaching an even higher spending requirement and having twice as much time to do so. Many points enthusiasts value World of Hyatt points around 1.5 cents each, meaning you'd earn roughly $900 from the 60,000-point bonus alone and $1,125 if you earned the additional 15,000 bonus points, bringing your total to 75,000 points.

Redeeming World of Hyatt points

Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill Photo courtesy of Hyatt

Whether you're planning a business trip or some time off, you can cash in the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card's 75,000 bonus points for stays at more than 1,350 World of Hyatt properties around the world. To see what your points will get you depends on the hotel category, season and type of room. If you have business in London, you can use your Hyatt points at the Hyatt Regency London, a five-star luxury hotel where rooms often cost north of $400 per night. Staying during standard dates will allow you up to three nights by using the 75,000-point welcome bonus, with each night costing 25,000 World of Hyatt points. Off-peak dates are 21,000 points per night and peak dates are 29,000 points per night. You can also find highly-rated hotels that cost fewer points per night, letting you really maximize that 75,000-point bonus. The business- and family-friendly Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach hotel in Hawaii, for example, is a Category 3 property worth only 12,000 World of Hyatt points per night on standard nights, 9,000 points on off-peak dates or 15,000 points on peak dates. So, even if you plan to book a stay at the hotel during a peak season like the holidays, you can enjoy up to five nights with the new 75,000-point welcome bonus. Keep in mind that World of Hyatt also waives any resort or destination fees on award stays.

World of Hyatt Business Card benefits

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card has a $199 annual fee, which is in the mid-range in comparison to other hotel credit card annual fees. Nonetheless, the annual fee can be offset by the numerous perks that cardholders get. Beyond the welcome bonus, here are the top benefits of the World of Hyatt Business Card: Bonus points: With the card's adaptive accelerator benefit, cardholders earn 2X points per dollar spent in their top three spending categories each quarter through 2024, then their top two categories each quarter. Eligible spending categories include gas stations, dining, airline tickets purchased directly with the airline, car rental agencies, local transit and commuting, internet, cable and phone services, social media and search engine advertising and shipping.

With the card's adaptive accelerator benefit, cardholders earn 2X points per dollar spent in their top three spending categories each quarter through 2024, then their top two categories each quarter. Eligible spending categories include gas stations, dining, airline tickets purchased directly with the airline, car rental agencies, local transit and commuting, internet, cable and phone services, social media and search engine advertising and shipping. Automatic Discoverist status, plus earn elite credits with spending: Cardholders get automatic elite status in the World of Hyatt program, which grants benefits like room upgrades, premium internet and late checkout. Cardholders also earn five elite night credits for every $10,000 spent on the card.

Cardholders get automatic elite status in the World of Hyatt program, which grants benefits like room upgrades, premium internet and late checkout. Cardholders also earn five elite night credits for every $10,000 spent on the card. Gift Discoverist status to five people: Primary card members can gift Hyatt Discoverist status to five people. They do not need to be authorized users on the card to receive the complimentary status.

Primary card members can gift Hyatt Discoverist status to five people. They do not need to be authorized users on the card to receive the complimentary status. Up to $100 in Hyatt credit: Earn $50 in statement credits, up to two times each anniversary year, after spending $50 or more at any Hyatt property with the card.

Earn $50 in statement credits, up to two times each anniversary year, after spending $50 or more at any Hyatt property with the card. 10% back when redeeming points: Once you spend more than $50,000 on the card in a calendar year, you'll receive 10% of your redeemed points back into your account for the remainder of the calendar year. There's a cap of 20,000 points back per year, so you won't get any more rebates after redeeming more than 200,000 World of Hyatt points in a year.

Bottom line

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card's elevated welcome offer is worth considering if you plan to spend at least $12,000 in the first six months from account opening — thereby earning you 75,000 bonus points, or $1,125 in value, to redeem when booking your next business trip or getaway. Plus, both new and existing cardholders can take advantage of earning more points on their top three spending categories for an extended period. As an alternative, the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is an option that offers 3X points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines and travel each account anniversary year. Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to World of Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio, so you could potentially earn more points this way and still have the option to redeem with Hyatt, or any of Chase's other 14 transfer partners.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review.

