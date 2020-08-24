Most solar cells are made from silicon, an abundant element which is used in a range of other technologies integral to modern life, such as computers.

Silicon, a semiconductor, is used because it can produce an electric charge when exposed to light from the sun.

Jon Sturgeon, project manager at Svea Solar, told CNBC that the silicon was “doped” – essentially altered or engineered – to have a material like boron on one side and another such as phosphorus on the other.

“One of those materials has one electron too many and the other material is missing an electron, and that's what gives the potential difference across the two materials,” Sturgeon said.

Breaking things down, the layer with phosphorus is known as an n-type layer and is very thin with excess electrons.

The layer with boron is known as a p-type layer and has fewer electrons. As the Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC), which is part of the University of Central Florida, explains, “an electrical field is created near the top surface of the cell where these two materials are in contact, called the P-N junction.”

According to the FSEC, when light comes into contact with the solar cell, the electrical field “provides momentum and direction to light-stimulated electrons, resulting in a flow of current when the solar cell is connected to an electrical load.”