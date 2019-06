Violent protests broke out in Hong Kong — Here's what happened

Large crowds of protesters gathered around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed a debate on a legal change that's been condemned by hundreds of thousands in the city. The protesters are vowing to stop a government plan to allow extraditions to mainland China, but the heart of the demonstration is the fight against the city ceding its autonomy to Beijing. Police threatened action and later fired tear gas at protesters.