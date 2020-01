Why real estate investors are flocking to Singapore

12:43 AM ET Wed, 1 Jan 2020

Singapore has emerged as the top investment prospect for property in Asia Pacific, according to a new report from PwC and the Urban Land Institute. This is no mean feat for the land-scarce country, which has experienced several subpar years, ranking as low as 21 in 2017. CNBC's Nessa Anwar visits the city-state's high-rise offices, opulent bungalows and snazzy condos, to learn how one of the smallest countries on earth rebounded to number one.