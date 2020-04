Can the cruise industry recover from coronavirus?

The global coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on the cruise industry. Shares of Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Lines are all down more than 80-percent in 2020 alone. Ships from fleets across the world have become sites of COVID-19 spread, infecting hundreds of passengers and killing others. The pandemic has shut down the cruising business, with the three largest publicly-traded cruise companies suspending some, if not all, of their operations.