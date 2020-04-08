How do Gilboa and Blumenthal work together? “Early on, we made the commitment to each other that we're friends first … I think people are often asked this, like, ‘Isn't that really difficult?’ But it's like, ‘Not really. We all know how one should treat friends, right?’ You should be honest, and direct at times, transparent, fair with one another, and that’s what we’ve always done,” Blumenthal said.

By the time the four graduated from Wharton in 2010, they had decided that Gilboa and Blumenthal would run the business, and the two became co-CEOs. Raider had committed to returning to private equity fund Charlesbank Capital Partners and went on to found razor subscription business Harry’s, and Hunt joined VC Highland Capital Partners, but both remain on the board of Warby Parker.

Some customers even approached Warby Parker asking if there was somewhere they could try on glasses, even though they were sold out online. “And all of a sudden, we had strangers from all over Philadelphia coming into our apartments. Neil's was kind of our primary home base because it was the most central. And we laid out the glasses on the dining room table,” Gilboa recalled. When the business opened its first office in New York City, they used part of their building as a showroom, which worked so well they bought an old yellow school bus that became a pop-up shop, driving all over the U.S.

“That was the moment where … we thought we had a real business, right? We had product-market fit, we had customers coming in and we thought we were on to something,” Blumenthal said.

One day the four founders sat in class, deliberately on the back row so that they could process orders and respond to emails. Suddenly, all went quiet as everyone turned to stare at them as they were clearly not listening to the professor.

They sold out of stock and got their developer to build a wait-list functionality for the 20,000 customers who wanted to buy. “We were full-time students, completely overwhelmed. And it was kind of an incredibly scary, exhilarating hectic few weeks as we tried to reach out to every one of these customers. We were terrified that we were going to disappoint those early adopters and realized that it was going to take us months to get some people their glasses,” Gilboa explained.

n February 15, 2010, the site went live. “That was a wild day because just the amount of emails that came in, orders started to come in. We hit our first year's sales targets in three weeks, sold out of our top 15 styles in four weeks. It was complete mayhem,” Blumenthal said.

Now the company has 130 stores, 2,000 staff and launched its contact lens line Scout in November. It has also tripled the number of optometrists on its staff and has a prescription check smartphone app.

It was also one of the first businesses to launch a shopping function on Instagram, chosen by its Director of Fashion Partnerships Eva Chen. The brand’s sense of humor and personality does well on the platform, Chen told “The Brave Ones.” “I've worked with … luxury fashion houses, they've done things a certain way for a very long time. And they're afraid to step out of that (traditional) box, whereas I think one of the great things about Warby is that they're always experimenting. They'll do something goofy, like launch ‘Warby Barker’ on April Fool's Day, or … they did this video called ‘Warby Parkour,’ and they had one of their employees like literally like running through the hallways, literally bouncing off walls,” Chen explained.

Warby Parker’s personality appeals to older as well as younger consumers, as does its stores, Chen added. “You walk into the store (and) there's a photo booth with different backgrounds that you can pull on. They're in a lot of the college towns, for instance ... I think they do a brilliant job of hiring salespeople as well, who epitomize the brand … that don't bat an eye when a customer takes out a phone and takes an Instagram Story and like asks their friends in a poll, ‘Yes or no?’ … They've created an experience, and I think that's what the next generation wants when we're thinking about shopping.”

Health care has become an important focus, Blumenthal said. When we started Warby Parker, right, we envisioned that it was at the intersection of fashion and design, the tech start-up world and the social enterprise world. Now increasingly, we also view … health care as sort of the fourth bucket. So, us launching contact lenses, having a more robust vision care offering and offering eye exams and vision tests, right, enables us to better serve our customers.”

As with other successful businesses, copycat brands have sprung up. “I still have this sort of really negative visceral emotional reaction every time a new copycat emerges. But at the end of the day, we focus on our customers. And if we make our customers happy, it doesn't matter what our competitors do,” Blumenthal stated.

As well as distributing free glasses to people in more than 50 countries, Warby Parker works with VisionSpring to train people to administer eye exams — and also sell eyewear, giving them a source of income. In 2015, it launched Pupils Project, partnering with government agencies to provide U.S. schoolchildren with eye exams and glasses, and contributes to the community with initiatives such as Mirror Mirror, which saw artists design hand-held mirrors that were auctioned for charity Free Arts.

Beyond providing “vision to the world,” the company also wants to show that business can be done differently, Blumenthal stated. “We also want Warby Parker to influence the way business is done. If we can demonstrate that we can scale, be profitable, and do good in the world, without charging a premium for that, then hopefully that will influence the way that other executives and entrepreneurs run their businesses.”