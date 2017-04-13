Happy Wednesday,



Today, Google was slapped with a $5 billion antitrust fine from the EU, and one of their biggest shareholders just told us at our Delivering Alpha conference that the EU has become more aggressive than the U.S. in trying to create competition - especially in tech and banking. Conference highlights here, including a reunion of CNBC’s Kudlow and Cramer, JPM’s Mary Erdoes, hedge-funder Alex Denner, and Steve Bannon closing the show. Now that should be interesting!



In other news, Lloyd Blankfein passes the Goldman torch to David Solomon, aka DJ D-Sol. Under the leadership of this side-hustling electronic dance music DJ, it’s safe to say a new era awaits.



Also this month: Bank of America has been killing it with digital users, but despite what one might expect, the surge isn’t driven solely by millennials. Plus, more on the digital economy… how Walmart and Microsoft are linking up to prime the competition.



Finally, be sure to save the date for our third annual Net/Net summit October 16 in NYC!



