Baird's internet analysts are on a roll: Here are their picks for the second half

Research firm Baird released its top stock picks for the second half of the year in the internet and video game sectors. Its analysts are recommending internet giants Amazon, Alibaba, and Facebook.

The firm's outperform-rated names have returned 43 percent on average so far this year, according to a note.

"We remain positive on internet-sector stocks that represent a combination of share gains within secular growth markets, strong free cash flow attributes, and healthy platform characteristics," lead analyst Colin Sebastian wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

Here are three of Baird's outperform rated internet and video game picks for the second half of the year: