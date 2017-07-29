This app wants to create world peace by getting us to share our emotions for 3 minutes a day

The LiveaMoment app claims to do what world leaders have never been able to accomplish: create peace on Earth.

"I know, that's really an app?" LiveaMoment founder Deborah Greene said cheekily. "I get it."

It may seem far-fetched technology can solve years of conflict, but Greene's theory is rooted in her "3 ft of Peace" idea: If everyone does their part and remains calm, we can have collective peace. She got the idea after working with children, one of whom told her world peace was too big for him to handle.

"I told him, 'Can you handle three feet of peace? Because that's your world,'" she explained. "If you can handle three feet of peace, and I can handle three feet, we can come together."

To create world peace, the LiveAMoment app encourages people to take 3-minute sessions daily to reflect on their own emotions. Afterwards, you choose three words that describe how you are feeling in that moment.