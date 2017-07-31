Cramer Remix: 3 red-hot stocks ready to roar higher   

In a stock market with possible winners everywhere, Jim Cramer likes to highlight its unsung heroes. On Monday, he chose Baxter International, Becton Dickinson and Boston Scientific, crowning them "the killer B's."

"Why call them 'the killer B's,' aside from the obvious? Because these guys simply refuse to stop going higher. Their stocks almost never seem to go down. In short, they deserve a nickname," the "Mad Money" host said.

While all three are medical device plays, they all deal in slightly different products. Baxter makes medical equipment like dialysis machines and infusion systems; Becton Dickinson makes supplies like needles, syringes and catheters; and Boston Scientific makes pacemakers and defibrillators, among other cardiovascular and endoscopic devices.

Each of their stocks has rallied into the double-digits just since the start of 2017, with Baxter up 36 percent, Becton Dickinson up 22 percent, and Boston Scientific up 23 percent. When Cramer is challenged by the bears, he turns to these names for both proof of and solace in the bull.

"What a great place to be when you hear about all of the turmoil. None of it's going to affect their businesses. It has nothing to do with them," Cramer said. "The three 'killer B's' of the medical device space are some of the market's strongest unsung heroes. Baxter, Becton Dickinson [and] Boston Scientific, they just keep roaring, and you know what? I don't think they're done. I think all three have more room to run."