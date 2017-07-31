    ×

    The $9,000 tab that surprises homeowners

    • Commonly overlooked costs include utilities and maintenance.
    • 4 in 10 first-time buyers exceed their budget.
    Almost half of Americans have buyer's remorse about their house
    Homeownership might be more expensive than you expect.

    Often-forgotten and underestimated costs of owning a home — from utility bills to yard care — add an average $9,080 per year to homeowners' tabs, according to a new analysis from real estate site Zillow and service site Thumbtack. (See a breakdown by major markets, below.)

    Hidden costs can be especially dangerous given buyers' tendency to overspend. Nearly four in 10 first-time buyers exceed their budget, per Zillow.

    "Determining how much a home will ultimately cost you each year and what you can afford is one of the most challenging aspects of home buying, especially for first-time buyers," Zillow chief economist Svenja Gudell said in the announcement. "Before starting a home search, take a good look at your finances to determine a monthly payment range you can comfortably afford."

    To avoid making a purchase you'll regret, make sure to include property taxes, insurance and utilities in your budget, said Kevin Meehan, a certified financial planner and the regional president of Wealth Enhancement Group in Itasca, Illinois. (By Zillow's estimate, those three line items alone add more than $500 to the typical homeowner's monthly costs.)

    "Without a doubt, those are real concerns because a lot of people focus solely on the principle and interest component," he said. "They sometimes lose the perspective on all those other costs."

    Stephen Lux | Getty Images

    Ask the seller to see copies of the property's recent utility bills — and not just the electric bill.

    "If you've been renting, you probably never saw a water or sewer bill," said Keith Gumbinger, vice president at mortgage site HSH.com. "You might not have budgeted for that."

    Anticipate future costs, too, Gumbinger said. Check to see if there's a property tax hike or revaluation going into effect, if the local utility providers have announced rate changes, or the condo or co-op board is proposing a maintenance fee increase.

    Leave a buffer in your savings and budget for home maintenance costs. New homeowners tend to have a slew of unexpected expenses at the outset that can add up quickly, said Gumbinger — like realizing that now you need either a lawn mower or a lawn-care service to handle your yard.

    "There's an upcycling of purchasing stuff for the house, that tends to be more than you'd expect," he said.

    Build out your emergency fund to better handle unanticipated maintenance as it pops up, such as a furnace that needs repair, Meehan said. You might also set aside cash in anticipation of known upcoming expenses — say, if your home inspection notes the remaining life of your roof or water heater before they need replacing.

    Hidden costs of homeownership in top markets

    Metro
    Estimated Median Home Value
    Commonly overlooked costs*
    Home maintenance costs*
    Total hidden costs of homeownership
    United States $199,200 $6,059 $3,021 $9,080
    Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $606,500 $9,622 $2,934 $12,556
    Chicago, IL $210,200 $7,833 $2,589 $10,423
    Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $209,200 $7,629 $2,082 $9,711
    Philadelphia, PA $218,300 $8,117 $2,808 $10,925
    Houston, TX $175,800 $7,189 $2,610 $9,799
    Washington, DC $383,200 $8,764 $2,579 $11,342
    Atlanta, GA $178,700 $6,896 $2,487 $9,383
    Boston, MA $425,500 $10,807 $3,570 $14,377
    San Francisco, CA $851,900 $13,019 $3,271 $16,290
    Detroit, MI $140,900 $5,660 $2,485 $8,145
    Riverside, CA $326,800 $7,576 $2,633 $10,209
    Phoenix, AZ $235,100 $5,912 $2,455 $8,366
    Seattle, WA $440,100 $8,872 $4,052 $12,924
    Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $247,100 $6,178 $2,650 $8,828
    San Diego, CA $543,400 $10,392 $3,096 $13,488
    St. Louis, MO $148,700 $5,499 $2,288 $7,787
    Baltimore, MD $260,400 $7,000 $2,591 $9,592
    Denver, CO $368,200 $6,134 $2,318 $8,451
    Pittsburgh, PA $136,900 $5,593 $3,079 $8,671
    Portland, OR $363,800 $8,189 $3,674 $11,863
    Charlotte, NC $173,200 $4,986 $2,415 $7,401
    Sacramento, CA $366,500 $7,663 $2,406 $10,069
    San Antonio, TX $160,400 $6,170 $1,962 $8,131
    Cincinnati, OH $151,600 $5,570 $3,237 $8,807
    Cleveland, OH $134,000 $6,282 $2,471 $8,753
    Kansas City, MO $158,200 $5,778 $2,486 $8,264
    Columbus, OH $161,900 $5,828 $2,425 $8,252
    Indianapolis, IN $137,700 $4,699 $2,424 $7,123
    Austin, TX $271,000 $9,465 $2,235 $11,700
    Virginia Beach, VA $222,200 $5,915 $2,337 $8,253
    SOURCE: Zillow and Thumbtack. *Commonly overlooked costs include property taxes, insurance and UtilityScore utility estimates; home maintenance costs include carpet, gutter and house cleaning, HVAC maintenance and yard care.

