US Treasurys lower as investors focus on data, monitor Russia-US relations

A monthly index of signed contracts to purchase existing homes increased 1.5 percent in June compared to May, and May's figure was revised slightly higher, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Also on the data front, manufacturing activity across Texas rose at a faster pace in July than in June, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas's production index. The Dallas Fed's production index, a key measure of manufacturing conditions in the state, rose 11 points to 22.8, while its general business activity index edged higher to 16.8.

On Friday, the Kremlin has told the United States it needs to cut 755 of its staff members in Russia and further measures could be taken as a result of new sanctions against the Moscow.

Politics aside, investors will be looking at stock opportunities on earnings reports with Sanofi and Pandora Media reporting Monday.

In commodity markets, prices hit a two-month high on Monday morning as the U.S. considers sanctions against Venezuela. Brent was trading slightly lower at $52.37 and WTI stood at $49.47.