As Paris and LA are awarded the Olympics, these are the priciest Games on record

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) took a "key step" in appointing Paris to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games Monday after thrashing out a deal between the French capital and rival host Los Angeles.

Los Angeles agreed to delay its aspirations for four years after accepting a $1.8 billion bursary to fund the extended planning period and support youth sports programs.

The agreement brings the two cities ever-closer to their bids of hosting the Games in 2024 and 2028, respectively. If they had not struck a deal, their bids would have gone to a vote by the IOC in Lima, Peru, next month.

If successful, the bids will mark a feat for both cities, which will both become hosts for the third time. However, the Games are not without their controversy, not least due to criticism over exorbitant costs.

Olympic hosts are not required to release official spending figures but researchers from Oxford University Said Business School estimate that Olympic Games since 1960 have cost an average of $4.6 billion, rising to $8.9 billion in the past decade. Here's a look at the most expensive Summer Games, and how much they overran by.