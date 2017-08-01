Scaramucci's firing is end of 'The Gong Show' of the past 10 days, says ex-Obama chief of staff

It was an obvious move for newly appointed White House chief of staff John Kelly to boot communications director Anthony Scaramucci, a former chief of staff for President Barack Obama told CNBC on Tuesday.

"Scaramucci proved he was not a communications guy with his tirade last week. I think Kelly sent a message but it's probably the end of 'The Gong Show' of the last 10 days," Bill Daley said on "Squawk Box."

"The Gong Show" was an 1970s-era talent contest TV program, featuring often ridiculous acts judged by celebrities who could stop the performances by striking a large gong. The show got a reboot in the summer of 2017.

Daley spoke a day after President Donald Trump dismissed Scaramucci from his post only 10 days after he was named to the position. Kelly, who Trump appointed last week, requested Scaramucci's removal, according to The New York Times, which first reported the move.

The move came days after Scaramucci unloaded on former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon in an expletive-laden rant to a New Yorker reporter.

Daley said in theory Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, will bring order to the White House. "But you still have some very large players on that team who have strong opinions, and Kelly who is a well-respected military person has got a lot to prove," said Daley, also Commerce secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Daley added that Kelly did a good job with Scaramucci but is now tasked with pushing through some of Trump's policy proposals. "That's a place where Kelly has not had a lot of experience," he said.

Also Tuesday on "Squawk Box" was former senior aide to President George W. Bush, Sara Fagen. She said Scaramucci's dismissal was an important opportunity for Kelly to put his foot down and say, "I'm in charge. There are new guardrails on how this West Wing is going to operate."

Fagen, now a partner at DDC Public Affairs, said to not be surprised if Scaramucci appears back in government sometime down the road.