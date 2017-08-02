Influential Apple blogger 'Boy Genius' says the iPhone 8 mockup he got is '99% the phone'

On Tuesday, BGR published photos of the presumed iPhone 8 mockup provided by a third-party case maker. BGR said the dummy phone confirmed several months of reports on details of what Apple's next phone would include such as glass on the front and back and stainless steel edges.

While the dummy isn't meant to be an iPhone clone, BRG said, it still gives consumers an idea of what to expect from Apple's next highly anticipated iPhone 8.

CNBC reached out to Apple for comment.

On Friday, Apple mistakenly made firmware for its upcoming HomePod speaker available to the public. The firmware included key details surrounding the upcoming iPhone 8, according to developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who dissected the firmware release.

Shares of Apple were higher Wednesday, one day after the company reported earnings and revenue that topped estimates. The stock was surging about 6 percent in premarket trading to record highs as the company sold more iPhones than expected.

Despite expectations for a "lame duck" quarter ahead of the iPhone 8 launch, Apple sold 41 million iPhones during the quarter, surpassing 1.2 billion total iPhones sold.