    Apple just added a Ford. Stock is up $48 billion in a single day

    • Apple adds more value in a single day than the worth of nearly 400 individual S&P 500 companies.
    • Wednesday's gain represented $48.1 billion of additional value for Apple shareholders to an approximately $830 billion total market value.
    • Ford's current market capitalization is about $43.6 billion.

    Apple surges 6% to record after forecast shows Wall Street fears over iPhone delay were 'overblown'
    Apple, the world's most valuable company, added more worth in one day than the market cap of nearly 400 individual companies in the S&P 500.

    The smartphone maker's shares surged 6 percent to a new all-time high at Wednesday's open, a day after it reported better-than-expected earnings. The gain represented $48.1 billion of additional value for Apple shareholders to an approximately $830 billion total market value.

    The single-day increase is more than the market value of Ford Motor and 392 companies in the S&P 500, according to FactSet.

    Apple's stock gain was reduced to up 4 percent midday Wednesday.

    Apple's cash pile rose to a record $261.5 billion, which is enough to buy Wal-Mart outright at its $243 billion market cap.

    The technology company has been one of the best-performing large-cap stocks in the market. Its shares rallied 29.6 percent year to date through Tuesday versus the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return.

