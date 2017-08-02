With 22k in the books, here are the stocks Wall Street believes will lead the Dow to 23,000 1 Hour Ago | 00:50

If the average Wall Street price targets prove accurate, some consumer and technology names could help the Dow Jones industrial average reach 23,000.

Eyes are on the 23,000 figure after the price-weighted stock index topped 22,000 Wednesday, as Apple surged to a record high following better-than-expected earnings results.

CNBC used FactSet to find the Dow components Wall Street believes will lead the next leg higher, based on the projected return between the current price and the average 12-month target of analysts.

By that measure, Home Depot and Pfizer have the greatest potential. Both stocks have 14 percent to run from Tuesday's close to the average Street price target.

Here are the 10 Dow stocks with the greatest potential for gains, according to Wall Street predictions: