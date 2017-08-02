US power and influence seen as a major threat by over a third of people worldwide: Study

The power and influence of the U.S. is seen as a major threat by more than one third of people worldwide, according to a report published Tuesday.

Research by the Pew Research Center found that 35 percent of people surveyed across 38 different countries said the U.S.'s power and influence posed a big danger to their countries.

Along with Russia and China, the country was viewed by about a third of respondents to the survey to pose a significant threat.

The publication of the study follows a series of dramatic events in the White House.

President Donald Trump has presided over a series of resignations, including his director of communications Anthony Scaramucci, who was in a job for just 10 days. Trump has also raised tensions with China over North Korea's testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile. The president said he was "very disappointed" with the country, tweeting: "…they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"