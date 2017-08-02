White House has no updates yet on key Obamacare subsidy payments

[The stream has ended.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held her daily press briefing on Wednesday.

She did not give any updates on whether the Trump administration will choose to make key Obamacare subsidy payments. She also echoed President Donald Trump's reasoning for his decision to sign a Russia sanctions bill Wednesday.

Trump advisor Stephen Miller also made a combative appearance, making the case for an immigration proposal that the president backed on Wednesday. It likely faces a difficult task in getting approved by Congress.