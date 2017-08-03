How to make chocolate 'soup'

Chocolate "Soup"
We like our chocolate soup with fresh raspberries, but any seasonal fruit or berry that you like can be substituted. Make sure to change the liqueur to suit the fruit. Note: For a thicker soup, add more chocolate. For a thinner soup, add more liquid.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1 tbsp sugar
1/2 lb Zoe's bittersweet baking chocolate
Small pinch salt
1/4 cup raspberry liqueur
*substitute with sweetened fruit juice
1/2 pint raspberries
Garnish, optional:
2 tbsp chopped nuts (hazelnuts or almonds)
1 tbsp fresh mint, thinly sliced
1 Zoe's Dark bar, shaved into flakes
1/2 cup sweetened whipped cream
Method
Place bittersweet chocolate in a bowl large enough to hold the cream. In a small saucepan, bring the cream and sugar to a boil. Remove from heat and pour over the chocolate in the bowl. Let stand 1-2 minutes and then stir with a whisk, until smooth and glossy. Stir in the raspberry liqueur.
Let the ganache cool to room temperature and reserve.
When it reaches room temperature, pour the chocolate mixture into 4 shallow bowls. Top with fresh raspberries.
Add desired garnishes: Spoonful of whipped cream; chopped nuts; chopped fresh mint; or chocolate shavings.