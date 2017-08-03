VISIT CNBC.COM

The Profit

How to make chocolate 'soup'

Hitting the Sweet Spot with Zoe's Chocolate: How to make chocolate 'soup'   

Soup -- it's not just for the winter or colds (or leftover chicken dinner, for that matter). It can actually be a dessert.

Yes, you read that right. You just need to rethink your definition of the bowl-borne broth and substitute chocolate for vegetable stock. In this case, it's a ganache you can serve any which way you like -- in a traditional ramekin topped with raspberries or even in a martini glass garnished with fresh mint leaves for added flair.

Watch as Zoe's Chocolate head chocolatier and co-owner, Petros Tsoukatos, whips up this decadent twist on a bowl of "soup."

Chocolate "Soup"

We like our chocolate soup with fresh raspberries, but any seasonal fruit or berry that you like can be substituted. Make sure to change the liqueur to suit the fruit. Note: For a thicker soup, add more chocolate. For a thinner soup, add more liquid.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1 tbsp sugar
1/2 lb Zoe's bittersweet baking chocolate
Small pinch salt
1/4 cup raspberry liqueur
*substitute with sweetened fruit juice
1/2 pint raspberries

Garnish, optional:

2 tbsp chopped nuts (hazelnuts or almonds)
1 tbsp fresh mint, thinly sliced
1 Zoe's Dark bar, shaved into flakes
1/2 cup sweetened whipped cream

Method

Place bittersweet chocolate in a bowl large enough to hold the cream. In a small saucepan, bring the cream and sugar to a boil. Remove from heat and pour over the chocolate in the bowl. Let stand 1-2 minutes and then stir with a whisk, until smooth and glossy. Stir in the raspberry liqueur.

Let the ganache cool to room temperature and reserve.

When it reaches room temperature, pour the chocolate mixture into 4 shallow bowls. Top with fresh raspberries.

Add desired garnishes: Spoonful of whipped cream; chopped nuts; chopped fresh mint; or chocolate shavings.

