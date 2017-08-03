How to make chocolate 'soup'

Soup -- it's not just for the winter or colds (or leftover chicken dinner, for that matter). It can actually be a dessert.

Yes, you read that right. You just need to rethink your definition of the bowl-borne broth and substitute chocolate for vegetable stock. In this case, it's a ganache you can serve any which way you like -- in a traditional ramekin topped with raspberries or even in a martini glass garnished with fresh mint leaves for added flair.

Watch as Zoe's Chocolate head chocolatier and co-owner, Petros Tsoukatos, whips up this decadent twist on a bowl of "soup."