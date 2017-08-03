This popular teen app is quickly turning into Chatroulette 2.0, complete with all its issues

You may not have heard of Monkey, but there's a good chance your teenager has.

Monkey is a video-chat app for iPhone and iPad, and connects users around the world with like-minded individuals for 10-second video chats using their Snapchat usernames.

If you make a connection, you could have a friend on social media, which can be as important as real life.

"I think people, adults especially, there's a real disconnect realizing Internet friends are just as important to teens as real world friends," Monkey co-founder Isaiah Turner said.

That may be one reason why the app has taken off among the younger set: In April, it was the top iOS app downloaded, according to analytics firm App Annie.

The app was meant to be an updated version of random video-chat site Chatroulette for today's teens, but without the sexually explicit content. Turner and his team developed artificial intelligence technology that would help detect inappropriate content, along with tools to allow users to report it.

But a brief time on the app revealed the same issues that brought down Chatroulette after a brief period of massive popularity in 2010. Among the 25 users CNBC chatted with, one was engaging in a sexually explicit act while another was showing off his genitals.

"I'm sorry that you experienced explicit content," Turner said. "To clarify, however, the machine learning and human monitoring kicks in when a user is reported. The activity is monitored and then if the inappropriate content is confirmed, the user is banned. In the version of Monkey that will launch with iOS11, the machine learning will kick in before the user is even reported. Monkey is taking this seriously and being proactive to solve it."