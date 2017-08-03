    ×

    Parent of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut reports earnings: 68 cents a share, vs 61 cents EPS expected

    • Yum Brands posted earnings excluding items of 68 cents a share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
    • The parent of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut had been expected to post earnings of 61 cents per share on $1.42 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
    Pedestrians walk past a Yum! Brands Inc. KFC restaurant in Shanghai, China

    Yum Brands on Thursday reported earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.

    The company, which owns brands KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, posted earnings excluding items of 68 cents a share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

    Yum Brands had been expected to post earnings of 61 cents per share on $1.42 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

    Sales at restaurants open at least one year rose 2 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

    Net income from continuing operations fell to $206 million or 58 cents per share, from $336 million or 64 cents per share a year earlier.

    After yet another quarter of lackluster same-store sales in its pizza division in April, Yum CEO Greg Creed said the company would invest $130 million towards upgrading equipment, improving restaurant technology and boosting advertising through 2018.

    Investors are keen to see if the company was able to move the needle during the quarter. Currently, analysts expect same-store sales to be down 1.4 percent.

    Pizza Hut has already announced that it will hire 14,000 delivery drivers by the end of 2017 and launched a loyalty program on Tuesday. The company declined to say how much of the investment money has gone toward these two initiatives.

    Yum previously invest $180 million into KFC in 2015 to help boost deflated sales. The chicken chain has since seen 11 quarters of same-store sales growth.

    Yum chains compete with fast-food giants McDonald's, Restaurant Brands, and Dunkin' Brands.

    Reuters contributed to this report.

