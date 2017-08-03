Yum Brands on Thursday reported earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.

The company, which owns brands KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, posted earnings excluding items of 68 cents a share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

Yum Brands had been expected to post earnings of 61 cents per share on $1.42 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Sales at restaurants open at least one year rose 2 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $206 million or 58 cents per share, from $336 million or 64 cents per share a year earlier.