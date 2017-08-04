Billboard is bringing a music documentary series to Snapchat.
"Artist Pass" is Snapchat's first original music programming, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at artists as they prepare for performances. The episodes, which are four to five minutes in length, will air biweekly starting Sunday and be available on Discover for 48 hours. Musicians Luke Bryan, Demi Lovato and Rae Sremmurd will be featured on the show, with more musicians to be announced.
"Millennials are practically native to the mobile experience," John Amato, president of Billboard & The Hollywood Reporter Media Group, told CNBC. "It's how they've learned to consume content including video and they want that information and entertainment quickly and in an organic tone."
Snapchat reaches nine times more 18- to 34-year-olds in the U.S. than the average top 15 TV networks on any given day, according to Nielsen. Almost 9 out of 10 of Snapchat's daily active users in that age group do not watch any of those 15 networks, per Nielsen.
And about three-quarters of Snap's Shows viewers skew young around 13 to 24-years-old, Snapchat says.