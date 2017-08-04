    ×

    Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

    Martin Shkreli livestreams on YouTube after split verdict in criminal case, talks about doing 'God's work'

    • "It's a complicated case. They reached a complicated verdict," Shkreli told a reporter as he livestreamed their interview.
    • "I think drug companies are doing God's work," he said.
    • Shkreli was convicted of three counts of securities fraud.
    Martin Shkreli on YouTube after the receiving three out of eight guilty verdicts on Aug. 4th, 2017.
    Martin Shkreli | YouTube
    Martin Shkreli on YouTube after the receiving three out of eight guilty verdicts on Aug. 4th, 2017.

    Most federal felons don't do a livestream on YouTube an hour or so after hearing a jury find them guilty. But Martin Shkreli is not most federal felons.

    The social-media-craving Shkreli, 34, offered his many, many opinions about his just-concluded trial on YouTube from his Manhattan apartment Friday afternoon, right after calling the case a "witch hunt" on Twitter.

    Then he admitted a New York Daily News reporter into his apartment for an interview. Which he also livestreamed, while sitting barefoot and drinking a beer (a Lagunitas India Pale Ale).

    "It is what it is," Shkreli told the reporter, Ellen Moynihan, when she asked about the split verdict in Brooklyn, New York, federal court. The jury convicted him of three counts of securities fraud and acquitted him of five other counts.

    "It's a complicated case. They reached a complicated verdict," Shkreli said, somewhat breezily, before bantering with Moynihan about his having raised the price of a lifesaving drug by 5,000 percent in 2015.

    Shkreli also said that despite the verdict, "I'm Martin Shkreli; I'm going to live a great life."

    "I'm going to focus not on what people say about me, I'm going to focus on how much more can I learn about medicinal chemistry," he said.

    "I think drug companies are doing God's work. I think media companies don't," Shkreli said, as more than 3,500 people watched the livestream at one point.

    "Daily News is fake news. Fake news to me is an uneven, biased approach to news."

    Martin Shkreli, left, talks with reporters while standing next to his attorney Benjamin Brafman after leaving federal court in New York, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.
    Seth Wenig | AP
    Martin Shkreli, left, talks with reporters while standing next to his attorney Benjamin Brafman after leaving federal court in New York, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

    Shkreli was decidedly less relaxed earlier Friday afternoon in the Brooklyn courthouse.

    At about 2:18 p.m., a handful of reporters were sitting in the trial's courtroom, as were most of Shkreli's defense team, two FBI agents, and two junior members of the prosecution.

    Shkreli, who had spent hours hanging out in the building's cafeteria, where he sometimes posted messages on Twitter, was not in the courtroom.

    It was the fifth day of juror deliberations in the case. Journalists were discussing the fact that the jury had asked just one substantive set of questions during their entire week of deliberations, on Tuesday, but had not given any sign of being deadlocked.

    Most deliberations that go on for that length of time tend to include either multiple sets of questions by jurors to a judge, indications of a deadlock, or both.

    At 2:18 p.m., Judge Kiyo Matsumoto's clerk abruptly stood up, hung up a phone, and walked into the judge's chambers.

    There was a note from jurors: They had reached a verdict.

    "Get Martin," said Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman.

    Shkreli soon showed up. He looked very tense and kept his arms crossed before the jurors walked into the room. None of the jurors appeared to look in his direction.

    Matsumoto then read out the verdict sheet. The first two charges had good news for Shkreli: "Not guilty."

    The third charge wasn't good for him: "Guilty."

    Judge Kiro Matsumoto reads the jury's verdict while Martin Shkreli and his attorney BenBrafman were seated in courtroom on Aug. 4th, 2017.
    Elizabeth Williams | CNBC
    Judge Kiro Matsumoto reads the jury's verdict while Martin Shkreli and his attorney BenBrafman were seated in courtroom on Aug. 4th, 2017.

    Shkreli, looking perplexed, glanced over at his lawyer Marc Agnifilo. He did the same thing twice more when Matsumoto said "guilty" for two other charges.

    Brafman, his other lawyer, put his hand on Shkreli's back as Matsumoto left the bench briefly to talk to the jurors in private after excusing them from their service.

    When she returned, the judge quickly set a schedule for legal papers to be filed on the question of how much money Shkreli might have to forfeit because of his conviction.

    Matsumoto postponed setting a sentencing date, after Brafman noted that the defense also will be filing a motion asking her to overturn the jury's guilty verdicts.

    "I wish you well, Mr. Shkreli," Matsumoto said as journalists rushed out of the room to report the news.

    WATCH: Co-worker says Shkreli 'mentally unstable'

    Martin Shkreli worker called him 'mentally unstable,' and a 'scam artist' as she threatened to expose his lies to investors
    Martin Shkreli worker called him 'mentally unstable,' and a 'scam artist' as she threatened to expose his lies to investors   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWTR
    ---
    RTRX
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...