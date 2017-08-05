8 hot food trends to try this summer

Clothes aren't the only things that go out of style. This year has been filled with fun food trends that have started to simmer come summer time.

Items like vegetable-pasta, rainbow bagels and sushi burritos are going out of style and diners are craving sweeter treats and more diverse culinary adventures.

Perhaps the biggest driver of these new trends is social media. Photographs of quirky colored ice cream and carefully arranged acai bowls have dared diners to test these dishes out themselves and share their experiences with their followers and friends.

Here's a look at 8 delectable summer food trends that Instagram can't get enough of: