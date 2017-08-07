Netflix's first acquisition is a comic book company

Netflix is delving deeper into the comic book world with its first acquisition, comic book publisher Millarworld.

The company announced on Monday it acquired MIllarworld, which publishes the franchises "Kingsman: The Secret Service," "Kick-Ass," "Wanted," and "Reborn," among others. Netflix said it has plans to turn its franchises into films, series and kids' shows. No further details were revealed, including the price. Millarworld will continue to create new stories and franchises under Netflix.

Millarworld creator Mark Millar was previously at Marvel, where he worked on "Marvel Knights Spider-Man," "Ultimate Fantastic Four" and the "Civil War" storylines, as well as "Old Man Logan" which was the basis for the film "Logan."

"Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a release.

"Kingsman: The Secret Service" was the basis of a 2015 movie, which grossed $414.4 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo. A sequel, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," is set to be released in September. The film version of "Wanted," which was released in 2008, grossed $341.4 million worldwide, while the two "Kick-Ass" films have become cult classics.