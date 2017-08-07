Twilio soars after revenue jumps nearly 50%

Twilio jumped after the company issued a strong quarterly earnings report.

The stock was up 12 percent at around $34 a share in after hours trading Monday, after jumping as high as 20 percent.

The cloud communications platform reported Q2 revenue of $95.9 million on Monday, up 49 percent year-over-year. Twilio sells customer service software that allows companies to talk to their customers using anonymous voice, video and messaging.

The company held its initial public offering in June 2016, pricing its shares at $15. The stock jumped almost 92 percent during the first day of trading. It was the first U.S. venture-backed tech IPO of that year.