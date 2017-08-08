China is set to report its latest inflation data: Here's what analysts are expecting

China is set to report consumer price inflation and producer prices for July at 9.30 a.m. SIN/HK Wednesday as investors keep their eyes on the world's second-largest economy ahead of a key Communist Party meeting in the fall.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected consumer inflation to stay steady from June at 1.5 percent on-year while producer prices were also forecast to remain flat from the 5.5 percent on-year rise in June.

Inflation data from China is closely watched as indications of how the central bank may approach monetary policies. China's 2017 inflation target is 3.0 percent.