David Letterman is coming back to TV thanks to Netflix

David Letterman will return to TV in 2018 in a new Netflix series.

The six-episode series will feature the late-night television host interviewing notable people in addition to doing on-the-scene segments, according to Netflix. Each episode will be an hour. The show does not have a title yet.

Letterman is the longest-serving late-night television host in U.S. history, spending 33 years in the role. He left CBS' "The Late Show" in 2014.

"I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix," the 70-year-old Letterman said in a release. "Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely."