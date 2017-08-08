    ×

    Tech

    David Letterman is coming back to TV thanks to Netflix

    • David Letterman will star in a six-episode Netflix series where he will interview notable people and on-the-scene segments.
    • The series will debut in 2018.
    David Letterman to return to TV in Netflix series   

    David Letterman will return to TV in 2018 in a new Netflix series.

    The six-episode series will feature the late-night television host interviewing notable people in addition to doing on-the-scene segments, according to Netflix. Each episode will be an hour. The show does not have a title yet.

    Letterman is the longest-serving late-night television host in U.S. history, spending 33 years in the role. He left CBS' "The Late Show" in 2014.

    "I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix," the 70-year-old Letterman said in a release. "Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CBS
    ---
    NFLX
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...