If you're looking for a reason to sell, we just got it, expert says

The Dow snapped its 10-day win streak on Tuesday in response to the latest drama surrounding North Korea, but the market's response was actually pretty muted, investing expert Michael Yoshimami told CNBC.

"This is a market that wants to go up for some reason. Is it reasonable that the market pauses after 10 straight days of up? Sure. It should be reasonable and if you are looking for a reason to sell, we just got it," the CEO of Destination Wealth Management said in an interview with "Closing Bell" on Tuesday.

U.S. equities closed lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump warned North Korea that its threats will be "met with fire and fury." The remarks came just hours after revelations that Pyongyang has created a miniaturized nuclear weapon designed to fit inside its missiles.