Remarkable Dow streak aims to keep perfect August

President Donald Trump is trying to combat new weakness in his Republican base and re-energize his staunchest supporters after months of backbiting in the White House and legislative failures. Administration officials have urged Trump to fire up his efforts on immigration and other items favored by groups who propelled him to the Oval Office. (AP)

Americans are feeling the effects of climate change, according to a draft report by scientists from 13 federal agencies. The report, which has not yet been made public, contradicts claims by the Trump administration who say the human contribution to climate change is unclear, and the ability to predict its effects is limited. (NY Times)

China's giant cash pile is increasing — and it's a sign that the government's industry-spanning crackdown on money fleeing the country is working. On Monday, official data showed that China's foreign exchange reserves in July hit $3.081 trillion, which was the highest in nine months. (CNBC)

Venezuela could face a full-fledged civil war if military support for dictator Nicolas Maduro erodes. Venezuelan authorities arrested seven men over the weekend whom they claimed took part in an attack on a military base outside of Valencia. Experts say Maduro is falling out of grace with the military after the attack. (CNBC)

Google fired the employee who wrote a controversial memo about women and tech. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the memo, which claimed women had biological issues that prevented them from being as successful as men, had violated its Code of Conduct and the post "crossed the line." (Recode)



*Fired Google employee behind anti-diversity memo says he's 'exploring all possible legal remedies' (Reuters)

A group of hackers posted a fresh batch of stolen files from HBO on Monday. The group demands a multi-million dollar ransom from the network to prevent the release of entire series such as "Game of Thrones" and other sensitive files. HBO says it's continuing to investigate and work with police and cybersecurity experts. (AP)

Uber co-founder and board member Garrett Camp told employees in an email Monday that former CEO Travis Kalanick isn't returning to his prior role. Recode reported Kalanick, who was ousted earlier this year, has been telling people he's "Steve Jobs-ing it" and will return to the company. (Recode)