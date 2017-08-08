Remarkable Dow streak aims to keep perfect August

IN THE NEWS TODAY
President Donald Trump is trying to combat new weakness in his Republican base and re-energize his staunchest supporters after months of backbiting in the White House and legislative failures. Administration officials have urged Trump to fire up his efforts on immigration and other items favored by groups who propelled him to the Oval Office. (AP)
Americans are feeling the effects of climate change, according to a draft report by scientists from 13 federal agencies. The report, which has not yet been made public, contradicts claims by the Trump administration who say the human contribution to climate change is unclear, and the ability to predict its effects is limited. (NY Times)
China's giant cash pile is increasing — and it's a sign that the government's industry-spanning crackdown on money fleeing the country is working. On Monday, official data showed that China's foreign exchange reserves in July hit $3.081 trillion, which was the highest in nine months. (CNBC)
Venezuela could face a full-fledged civil war if military support for dictator Nicolas Maduro erodes. Venezuelan authorities arrested seven men over the weekend whom they claimed took part in an attack on a military base outside of Valencia. Experts say Maduro is falling out of grace with the military after the attack. (CNBC)
Google fired the employee who wrote a controversial memo about women and tech. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the memo, which claimed women had biological issues that prevented them from being as successful as men, had violated its Code of Conduct and the post "crossed the line." (Recode)
*Fired Google employee behind anti-diversity memo says he's 'exploring all possible legal remedies' (Reuters)
A group of hackers posted a fresh batch of stolen files from HBO on Monday. The group demands a multi-million dollar ransom from the network to prevent the release of entire series such as "Game of Thrones" and other sensitive files. HBO says it's continuing to investigate and work with police and cybersecurity experts. (AP)
Uber co-founder and board member Garrett Camp told employees in an email Monday that former CEO Travis Kalanick isn't returning to his prior role. Recode reported Kalanick, who was ousted earlier this year, has been telling people he's "Steve Jobs-ing it" and will return to the company. (Recode)
STOCKS TO WATCH
ADP (ADP) leads our list of stocks to watch, with Bill Ackman's Pershing Square saying it would nominate Ackman and two others to the board of the payroll processing company. ADP had said that Pershing was previously seeking five seats on the board, and now says it will evaluate the nominees now that it has specific names, although it believes its current board has "the right balance of leadership continuity and fresh perspectives."
CBS (CBS) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.04, six cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. CEO Les Moonves said the company is positioned for an even better year in 2018, and that the company has had an enthusiastic response to its upcoming fall TV schedule.
Wells Fargo (WFC) is facing yet another controversy, according to the New York Times. The paper said the bank is facing new regulatory scrutiny for allegedly not refunding insurance money owed to customers who paid off car loans early.
Citigroup (C) will pay $130 million to settle a Libor rigging lawsuit, in which Citi and banking rivals were accused of conspiring to manipulate that benchmark interest rate. The bank does not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement.
Twilio (TWLO) lost five cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 11 cent loss that Wall Street analysts were anticipating. The cloud communications company's revenue also beat forecasts, despite the loss of ride-sharing service Uber as a customer.
Tenet Healthcare (THC) reported a loss of 17 cents per share for its latest quarter, one cent wider than anticipated, while the hospital operator's revenue fell shy of forecasts. It also cut its full-year guidance, as it weathers the impact of a drop in patient volume.
WATERCOOLER
Would-be millionaires now have two opportunities to try for jackpots of more than $300 million. The Mega Millions jackpot is now $346 million, and the Powerball jackpot, $307 million, after weekend drawings for both games failed to yield winners for the top prizes. (The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday; Powerball, 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.) (CNBC)