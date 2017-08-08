Starbucks' new Horchata Frappuccino is the first to be made with almond milk

You won't have to ask your Starbucks barista to swap out the milk for almond milk in this new Frappuccino, it's already the star of the beverage.

The coffee giant's newest blended drink, the Horchata Frappuccino, is made with almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee and ice. The treat is topped with whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles, and will be part of the permanent menu.

While Starbucks customers are encouraged to customize their beverages, this is the first Frappuccino recipe that uses almond milk as the original "milk" ingredient.

An almond milk-centric drink is a natural progression. Starbucks offers a variety of options for customers who prefer other milks or are lactose intolerant. The chain has already embraced the coconut milk craze offering up items like the Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte and Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato.

Starbucks has relied heavily on beverage innovation to drive sales, but it hasn't always been easy. Starbucks' U.S. sales last quarter got a jolt from the company's "Instagramable" Unicorn Frappuccino. However, the coffee giant didn't have the same luck with some of its other limited-time beverages.

While the brand rolled out several new drinks this summer, including the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino and an Ombré Pink Drink, none elicited the same frenzy as the limited-time Unicorn.

"The slowdown included a lower-than-expected lift in non-discounted Frappuccino beverages following Happy Hour as well as somewhat lower-than-expected sales of other core beverages during the period," the company said last month.