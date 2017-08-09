Asian shares to focus on North Korea tensions, with safe haven assets still in demand

Geopolitical tensions involving North Korea are likely to weigh on investors' minds on Thursday, although some market watchers suggested tensions had ratcheted down.

Demand for safe haven assets edged up overnight in response to President Donald Trump's Tuesday warning of "fire and fury" if North Korea continued to make threats against the U.S. The hermit state responded to Trump's rhetoric by suggesting it could strike Guam.

Safe haven currencies remained in demand: The Japanese currency traded at 109.95 yen to the dollar at 6:43 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to levels around the 110 handle seen earlier this week. The Swiss franc also firmed against the dollar. The greenback fetched as little as 0.9629 Swiss francs overnight, compared to levels around the 0.97 handle seen in earlier sessions.

The Korean won tumbled overnight, with the dollar fetching as little as 1,138.21 won in the Wednesday session compared to levels around the 1,127 handle earlier in the week. That was the won's steepest fall in almost eight weeks, Reuters said. The Korean currency last traded at 1,138.27 won to the dollar.

Meanwhile, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped to around 2.25 percent after falling to as low as 2.2085 percent, according to NAB.

Gold prices were also given a boost by safe haven demand, with the yellow metal trading around two-month highs overnight. Spot gold prices rose to $1,277.58 an ounce by 6:54 a.m. HK/SIN compared to levels around the $1,260 handle seen before the geopolitical tensions ramped up.

One expert told CNBC there could be heightened risk of miscalculation over the Korean Peninsula, but market watchers suggested tensions appeared to have cooled slightly.

"Although risk aversion was felt in Europe, the toning down of language saw a recovery in the U.S. (session)," National Australia Bank economist Tapas Strickland said in a Thursday note.