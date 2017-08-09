Trump once said he'd 'negotiate like crazy' with North Korea

President Donald Trump pledged to fight North Korea with "fire and fury" on Tuesday, but that wasn't always the case.

In an old clip from a "Meet the Press" interview in 1999, Trump said the first step he'd take to deal with "sort of wacko" North Korea is negotiation.

"First, I'd negotiate. I'd negotiate like crazy and I'd make sure that we'd try to get the best deal possible," Trump said.

The interview resurfaced as tensions continue to escalate between the U.S. and North Korea.

Trump's "fire and fury" statements were a response to reports that Pyongyang has successfully created a miniaturized nuclear weapon that fits inside missiles. North Korea has replied by saying the country is considering a strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, according to Reuters.