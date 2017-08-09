Trump says he's made the US nuclear arsenal 'far stronger' and 'more powerful.' He hasn't

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the nation's nuclear arsenal is more formidable today as a result of his actions, but experts say the agencies responsible for the arsenal have not taken any demonstrable steps to strengthen it — at least not on the president's orders.

Trump made the claim on Twitter following the disclosure on Tuesday that North Korea has developed a nuclear weapon designed to fit inside its missiles. North Korea has threatened to strike Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean, prompting Trump to respond with threats to rain "fire and fury" on the hermit kingdom.

The Department of Defense and the Energy Department have indeed undertaken a long-delayed modernization of the U.S. nuclear arsenal and related systems and facilities, but their current initiatives were started before Trump's inauguration, many on President Barack Obama's watch.