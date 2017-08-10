US Treasurys mixed as bond investors look to data, eye North Korea tensions

Investors are seen to be taking shelter in safe haven government bonds as markets fret amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In the data space, a whole slew of data is set to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, including Producer Price Index (PPI) data and jobless claims. Meanwhile, the Treasury Budget is expected to keep investors on their toes, with it set to be released at 2.00 p.m. ET.

Speaking of the U.S. economy, the New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley will be in New York to discuss wage inequality in the region.

Meanwhile, geopolitics remains at the front and center on Thursday as investors look for more news concerning the U.S. and North Korea.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that North Korea would face "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the States, however North Korea has dismissed these warnings by the U.S. incumbent as a "load of nonsense", according to Reuters.

North Korea also went on to detail plans of a missile strike near the U.S. island territory of Guam, with the state run media agency KCNA stating that the North's army would be able to finalize its plans by mid-August; Reuters added.