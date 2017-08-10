    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys mixed as bond investors look to data, eye North Korea tensions

    U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Thursday, as investors continued to wade through more data, while trying to shrug off the geopolitical tensions surrounding North Korea and the U.S.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat in the red at around 2.239 percent at 5.45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.820 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Investors are seen to be taking shelter in safe haven government bonds as markets fret amid rising geopolitical tensions.

    In the data space, a whole slew of data is set to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, including Producer Price Index (PPI) data and jobless claims. Meanwhile, the Treasury Budget is expected to keep investors on their toes, with it set to be released at 2.00 p.m. ET.

    Speaking of the U.S. economy, the New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley will be in New York to discuss wage inequality in the region.

    Meanwhile, geopolitics remains at the front and center on Thursday as investors look for more news concerning the U.S. and North Korea.

    Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that North Korea would face "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the States, however North Korea has dismissed these warnings by the U.S. incumbent as a "load of nonsense", according to Reuters.

    North Korea also went on to detail plans of a missile strike near the U.S. island territory of Guam, with the state run media agency KCNA stating that the North's army would be able to finalize its plans by mid-August; Reuters added.

    Looking to commodities, oil prices were posting solid gains as official data revealed that U.S. crude inventories had fallen more than the market had anticipated, according to Reuters.

    The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $15 billion in 30-year bonds. It will also announce the size of a 13-week, a 26-week and a 52-week bills auction on Thursday.

