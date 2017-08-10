Fired Google employee claims ‘lack of ideological diversity has hurt our products’

The Google employee who was fired by the tech giant earlier this week over a viral memo has said that the company's products have been hurt by a "lack of ideological diversity".

James Damore, the 28-year-old former Google engineer who claimed to have been fired by the corporation for "perpetuating gender stereotypes" made the claim in his first televised interview with a news media outlet.

"I support diversity and inclusion, and I think that also our lack of ideological diversity has hurt our products," he told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

Damore said that assumptions among "left-leaning circles" about conservative employees at Google had "hurt" his former employer in the interview. "It makes us alienate large portions of the population," he claimed.

Mr Damore's firing triggered widespread debate on gender differences and efforts to make the technology sector more diverse. The nature of the treatment of women in tech has rocked the industry.

Women hold 26 percent of professional computing occupations in the U.S., and only 20 percent of Fortune 100 chief information officer positions being held by women in 2016, according to research by the National Center for Women and Information Technology.