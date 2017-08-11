    ×

    Fans watch six seasons of Game of Thrones during 275 mile run

    These runners have taken their obsession with Game of Thrones to a new level.

    The die-hard fans binge-watched the hit series while running an ultramarathon across Italy.

    The runners followed a truck playing all six seasons of Game of Thrones on a screenfor nearly 275 miles from Rome to Milan.

    The campaign, created by Sky and advertising agency, M&C Saatchi, celebrated the release of Game of Thrones season seven.

    Luca Scotto di Carlo e Vincenzo Gasbarro, executive creative director & partner at M&C Saatchi Milan, said: "We were thrilled to be involved in the biggest TV series of all time and were excited when Sky allowed us to push the boundaries for this campaign and create something unique."

    "There has never been a marathon like this: winter is finally here, and this is how far it brought the fans," he added.

    The marathon itself was split into several stages, Rome, Montalcino, Massa, Carrara, Bobbio, and the finish line, Sforzesco Castle in Milan.

    Despite heat and pain, the runners persevered through their 65-hour journey, following the truck moving at just over 5mph so they would have enough time to watch every drama-filled episode.

    The marathoners were rewarded at the finish line with the first episode of Game of Thrones season seven.

    The runners were joined by thousands of Italian fans at Sforzesco Castle, who stayed up until the early hours of the morning to watch the premiere, broadcast exclusively on Sky Atlantic simultaneously with the USA.

    Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones.
    Photo credit: Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO
    Season seven's premiere was a record-breaking weekend for HBO's blockbuster series, as it shattered past viewership records.

    16.1 million people watched the families of Westeros battle it out for the Iron throne in the latest season, with approximately 10.1 million viewers watching on TV, while the rest watched through various streaming and recording platforms.

    Game of Thrones has been a worldwide hit for HBO, earning the channel 38 Emmy awards and approximately $1 billion annually.

