Fans watch six seasons of Game of Thrones during 275 mile run

The marathon itself was split into several stages, Rome, Montalcino, Massa, Carrara, Bobbio, and the finish line, Sforzesco Castle in Milan.
Despite heat and pain, the runners persevered through their 65-hour journey, following the truck moving at just over 5mph so they would have enough time to watch every drama-filled episode.
The marathoners were rewarded at the finish line with the first episode of Game of Thrones season seven.
The runners were joined by thousands of Italian fans at Sforzesco Castle, who stayed up until the early hours of the morning to watch the premiere, broadcast exclusively on Sky Atlantic simultaneously with the USA.