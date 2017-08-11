How did the war of words between Trump and Kim kick off?

The relationship between the U.S. and North Korea has deteriorated significantly over the last few days.

North Korea's missile threat has grown significantly in 2017 with 18 missiles fired since February. The last one was on July 4 - an intercontinental ballistic missile, which the country claims can reach "anywhere in the world".

Global investors have dumped stocks and searched for safety as a result of the darkening ties.

CNBC takes a look at the sequencing of the most recent events.