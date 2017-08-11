How did the war of words between Trump and Kim kick off?

The relationship between the U.S. and North Korea has deteriorated significantly over the last few days.
North Korea's missile threat has grown significantly in 2017 with 18 missiles fired since February. The last one was on July 4 - an intercontinental ballistic missile, which the country claims can reach "anywhere in the world".
Global investors have dumped stocks and searched for safety as a result of the darkening ties.
CNBC takes a look at the sequencing of the most recent events.
United Nations approves further sanctions on North Korea for its missile program with China's support. Speaking at the meeting, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said: "We should not fool ourselves into thinking we have solved the problem…Not even close. The North Korean threat has not left us. It is rapidly growing more dangerous."
North Korea's foreign ministry rejected the decision of the United Nations, taken on Saturday, to impose further sanctions on Pyongyang. The Asian country added that it would continue developing its nuclear weapon program without a delay.
"It is a fatal miscalculation if the countries (in the United Nations) would even think that they can delay or hold in check the eye-opening development of the (North's) nuclear forces even for a moment," a spokesman for North Korea said, Reuters reported.
President Donald Trump vowed to unleash "fire and fury" against North Korea if the latter continued threatening the United States.
"They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Trump said.
North Korea warned on Wednesday that it was considering a strike that would create "an enveloping fire" around Guam, where the U.S. has a military base. It added that President Trump's remarks were a "load of nonsense"
However, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said shortly after that he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat" from North Korea, including on Guam.
North Korea state media said: "Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy (President Trump) bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him."
President Trump promised to increase defense spending by "many billions of dollars" because of North Korea and "other reasons having to do with the anti-missile."
At the same time, Trump told reporters Thursday that his warning of bringing "fire and fury" to North Korea wasn't "tough enough".
"If anything, maybe that statement wasn't tough enough," Trump said, refusing to state how much further the statement should have gone.